N.A. Classes 5-8 orders plunge in November

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

03 December 2025

ACT Research Preliminary November Heavy Duty Net Orders

Preliminary figures for November North America Classes 5-8 net orders saw numbers plunge 33% year over year to 36,000 units, according to ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: Classes 5-8 Vehicles report, which provides a monthly look at the current production, sales and general state of the on-road heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle markets in North America.

According to Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research, preliminary Class 8 orders totaled 19,700 units for the month, down 47% year over year, in what has historically been the year’s third strongest month for orders.

ACT Research Preliminary November Medium Duty Net Orders

“Despite last month’s announcement regarding EPA’27 adding much needed clarity for the market, the obvious bottleneck to stronger order activity is lack of carrier profitability,” he stated. “Spot rates continue to tread along the bottom, and while supply is coming out of the market, demand in key freight sectors is lagging.”

Preliminary data for November showed a more modest though ongoing decline in net orders for Classes 5-7, dipping 2.9% to 16,300 units year over year.

“Medium duty continues to be impacted by small businesses getting crushed by tariffs, uncertainty and levels of consumer pessimism typically reserved for recessions,” Vieth commented.

ACT will publish complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, in mid-December.

