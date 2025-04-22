Bauma interview: Bert van Hasselt, Deutz

Premium Content
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division
Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

22 April 2025

Power Progress International met with Deutz’s Bert van Hasselt at the recent Bauma trade fair in Munich to discuss future plans for the New Technology division

The Deutz stand at Bauma 2025 featured a review of recent engine history, finished with a display of the latest engines being produced on behalf of Daimler Truck The Deutz stand at Bauma 2025 featured a review of recent engine history, finished with a display of the latest engines being produced...
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 480 478 6302 E-mail: [email protected]