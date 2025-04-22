What we saw: pictures of engine power at Bauma 2025
22 April 2025
At Bauma 2025, Power Progress saw much in the way of internal combustion (IC) engines.
By the numbers, Bauma 2025 appeared to have been a success. Organizers reported about 600,000 attendees coming from over 200 countries. They were there to see the more than 3,600 exhibitors from 57 nations.
While there was a focus on finished equipment, many components, including engines, were on display at the event in Munich, Germany. Below is a pictorial roundup of new engines and technology launched at Bauma.
Engines
AGCO Power
AGCO Power unveiled its new Core80 engine at Bauma 2025. The largest of the Core family, which includes the Core50 and Core75, the 338 hp (252 kW) engine features a variable geometry turbo (VGT) — a first for AGCO Power.
Cummins
At Bauma, Cummins introduced its new X15 Next Generation engine. The fuel-agnostic engine will offer the same mounting points regardless of fuel type, offering flexibility to OEMs.
Hatz
Hatz’s new F-Series engine family was a world premiere for the engine maker at Bauma. The series has four engines designed for mobile applications and six for generator use.
Liebherr
Some engine makers are experimenting with ammonia as an engine fuel. Lieherr presented its ammonia concept engine at Bauma 2025. The company said the engine will offer high-efficiency power density for the mining industry.
Yanmar
Yanmar’s hydrogen engine concept, the 4TN101 was on show at Bauma 2025. The engine has been designed specifically for off-highway mobile equipment as well as power generation.
The company also unveiled a hydrogen gen-set concept. The YHG3800 is based on the YDG5500, Yanmar said.
