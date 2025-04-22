What we saw: pictures of engine power at Bauma 2025

At Bauma 2025, Power Progress saw much in the way of internal combustion (IC) engines.

Crowds wait to enter Bauma 2025 on the exhibition’s first day. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

By the numbers, Bauma 2025 appeared to have been a success. Organizers reported about 600,000 attendees coming from over 200 countries. They were there to see the more than 3,600 exhibitors from 57 nations.

While there was a focus on finished equipment, many components, including engines, were on display at the event in Munich, Germany. Below is a pictorial roundup of new engines and technology launched at Bauma.

Engines

AGCO Power

The Core80 from AGCO Power is an 8.0L, six-cylinder engine. (Photo: Julian Buckley)

AGCO Power unveiled its new Core80 engine at Bauma 2025. The largest of the Core family, which includes the Core50 and Core75, the 338 hp (252 kW) engine features a variable geometry turbo (VGT) — a first for AGCO Power.

Cummins

Cummins new X15 Next Generation engine is the latest addition to its HELM platform. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

At Bauma, Cummins introduced its new X15 Next Generation engine. The fuel-agnostic engine will offer the same mounting points regardless of fuel type, offering flexibility to OEMs.

Hatz

Hatz 3F35E open power unit diesel engine. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Hatz’s new F-Series engine family was a world premiere for the engine maker at Bauma. The series has four engines designed for mobile applications and six for generator use.

Liebherr

Liebherr’s ammonia engine concept is part of research the company is doing on dual-fuel IC engines. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Some engine makers are experimenting with ammonia as an engine fuel. Lieherr presented its ammonia concept engine at Bauma 2025. The company said the engine will offer high-efficiency power density for the mining industry.

Yanmar

Yanmar’s 4TN101 hydrogen engine concept is rated 70 kW (94 hp). (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Yanmar’s hydrogen engine concept, the 4TN101 was on show at Bauma 2025. The engine has been designed specifically for off-highway mobile equipment as well as power generation.

Yanmar’s 50 Hz hydrogen portable generator concept has an output of 3.8 kVA at 230 V. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

The company also unveiled a hydrogen gen-set concept. The YHG3800 is based on the YDG5500, Yanmar said.