AGCO unveils new CORE80 engine

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

08 April 2025

AGCO CORE80 engine at Bauma AGCO CORE80 engine at Bauma (Photo: Power Progress)

AGCO has completed its CORE engine range with the introduction of the new Power CORE80. The new engine was unveiled at Bauma 2025, taking place in Munich, Germany, from April 7-13.

The largest of the CORE family, the 8.0-litre six-cylinder CORE80 delivers up to 252 kW (338 hp) and 1,680 Nm of torque at between 1,200 and 1,400 rpm. Bore and stroke are respectively 110 mm and 139 mm. According to AGCO, it offers ‘smart, sustainable and future-proof performance’.

Designed from the ground up, the CORE80 features 25% fewer parts than the engine it replaces. This is said to make the engine more robust. The model does not use and EGR system, which can also make the model more reliable and easier to service.

For the first time at AGCO, the engine features a variable geometry turbo (VGT) that delivers braking performance of up to 90 kW, while also helping to improve fuel economy.

In another first, the CORE80 offers over-the-air connectivity. The supports delivery of software updates, while also allowing remote engine diagnostics. This is particularly useful for fleet owners.

The engine meets the most stringent emissions standards, which the company anticipates will allow the model to comply with upcoming regulations. The CORE80 is also compatible with HVO, which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 90%.

The CORE engine range now offers low-emission power for virtually all off-highway applications, with power ranging from 99-252 kW (by model).

Europe Finland Engines/Engine Parts Bauma Power Technology Engineering & design Internal Combustion Alternative Fuels Biofuel HVO
