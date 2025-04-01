AGCO-led consortium to develop hydrogen tank for off-highway use

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

01 April 2025

Hydrogen IC tractor will be based on existing Massey Ferguson model Hydrogen IC tractor will be based on existing Massey Ferguson model (Photo: Massey Ferguson)

The French engineering division of AGCO Corporation, AGCO Beauvais Engineering, is to lead a new consortium operating under the name Arhystote which will look to develop the next generation of smart hydrogen storage tanks specifically for hydrogen tractors.

“This project forms an integral part of AGCO’s commitment to develop off-road solutions to sustainably meet farmers’ needs including the development of a Massey Ferguson hydrogen demonstrator tractor by 2026,” said Frédéric Cavoleau, VP of Engineering at AGCO’s Beauvais facility in France.

Partners joining AGCO in development of the new tanks include Cetim, IPC, IFTH, Raigi and OliKrom. Each company will bring their specific expertise to the project.

The project will include eight key steps, starting with analysis and leading through to manufacturing and initial testing of the tank design that would lead to future industrialisation.

AGCO subsidiary Massey Ferguson has reported that it plans to unveil a tractor prototype using a hydrogen internal combustion engine by 2026.

AGCO CORE50 hydrogen internal combustion engine was unveiled in 2023 AGCO CORE50 hydrogen internal combustion engine was unveiled in 2023 (Photo: AGCO)

“The zero-emissions (at exhaust) demonstrator tractor will be based on the characteristics of the conventional Massey Ferguson mid horsepower tractor platform and will leverage Massey Ferguson’s Eco-design approach as well as the full potential of a highly capable AGCO Power engine,” added Cavoleau.

He continued: “This engine concept will bring significant development cost reductions for the overall tractor because it is built on a familiar design and architecture. Moreover, the cooling, transmission and hydraulic systems are similar to these used in diesel engines while seamlessly integrating the newly developed hydrogen tanks under the cab.”

Project Arhystote has been backed with €4.4 million, split between the consortium members. There is also backing from the French state as part of France 2030. This is operated by ADEME, the French agency for ecological transition.

Europe Finland France Materials Handling Tanks & Storage Power Technology Power System Sustainability Tractors Internal Combustion Hydrogen combustion
