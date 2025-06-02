Related Articles
PODCAST: LiquidPiston CEO on rotary engines

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

02 June 2025

In the latest Power Progress podcast, Alec Shkolnik, co-founder and CEO of LiquidPiston, talks about the company’s rotary engine platform. Designed for multi-fuel capability and high thermal efficiency, the engine incorporates a novel thermodynamic cycle and simplified architecture aimed at reducing size and weight. Shkolnik discusses current development efforts, testing milestones and potential use cases in defense and off-highway markets.

