Power Briefing recap, week of June 2

We made it to June — which means summer hours, travel plans and inboxes that unfortunately don’t check themselves. In case your week got away from you, here’s a quick recap of what Power Briefing had to offer this week:

May saw a wave of executive transitions across the power and equipment sectors . From marine to mobile HVAC, companies refreshed leadership to navigate shifting markets and fuel growth — a clear sign of an industry in motion.

. From marine to mobile HVAC, companies refreshed leadership to navigate shifting markets and fuel growth — a clear sign of an industry in motion. Rotary engines aren’t new, but LiquidPiston is giving the concept a modern twist. Its redesigned engine builds on the Wankel engine’s strengths — like power-to-weight ratio — while addressing historical issues with fuel economy, emissions, lubrication and durability.

with fuel economy, emissions, lubrication and durability. The recent massive blackout in Spain and Portugal has underscored the need for resilient power. Caterpillar advocates distributed power generation as a solution . Its solutions for critical infrastructure are designed to support — or replace — the grid.

. Its solutions for critical infrastructure are designed to support — or replace — the grid. Blue Bird is expanding beyond school buses with new commercial vehicles that debuted at ACT Expo 2025 — an electric step van and a propane-powered stripped chassis developed with Roush CleanTech to simplify adoption for commercial fleets.

And there was other news: Rolls-Royce launched a new mtu Series 2000 engine, Gateway Fleets has opened an EV charging depot in California and MAN Energy Solutions rebrands as Everllence.