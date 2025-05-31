A month of moves: May sees wave of leadership changes in power industry

May was an especially busy month for leadership shakeups across the power and equipment sectors. From the marine industry to filtration and electrification, a surprising number of companies announced new top-level hires or transitions — a signal that strategic pivots and growth plans are in full swing.

Below is a roundup of key appointments announced in May. Each reflects not only a change in personnel but also a glimpse into where these companies may be headed next.

Torben Christensen – Danfoss Power Solutions

Torben Christensen. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Danfoss named Torben Christensen as CFO of Danfoss Power Solutions, a move that adds nearly three decades of institutional knowledge to the business unit’s leadership team. Christensen previously served as chief sustainability officer and head of Global Services for the Danfoss Group. His new role places him at the financial helm of Danfoss Power Solutions, where he will drive financial strategy, compliance and performance amid strong growth and market volatility.

Christensen, based in Nordborg, Denmark, has held a wide range of positions since joining Danfoss in corporate treasury nearly 30 years ago. He has led Global Services since 2017 and has held board positions with sustainability-focused groups such as ProjectZero. Christensen said he is eager to deepen his engagement with customers and partners as the company continues to innovate and expand.

Marko Dekena – Eleo

Marko Dekena (Photo: Eleo)

As Eleo’s CEO and the newly appointed head of Yanmar’s Electrification Unit, Marko Dekena steps into a pivotal role following the departure of Eleo co-founder and CEO Bas Verkaik. Dekena’s appointment marks a new chapter not just for Eleo, but for Yanmar’s broader electrification ambitions.

With the transition, Eleo will evolve into a dedicated research and development facility, supporting global battery system development under the Yanmar umbrella. Eleo will enhance its existing engineering capabilities while transferring production to other facilities within the Yanmar Group.

Dekena brings extensive leadership experience to the role. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team to build on Eleo’s strong foundation and drive continued innovation,” Dekena said. The shift reflects Yanmar’s growing emphasis on integrated, zero-emission powertrain solutions.

Ryan Ender – Red Dot Corp.

Ryan Ender. (Photo: Red Dot)

Red Dot Corp. has appointed Ryan Ender as senior director of OEM Sales & Business Development, tasking him with growing the company’s market presence and deepening its customer relationships. Ender spent 26 years with Eaton Corp., where he held sales and marketing leadership roles and worked with both major OEMs and aerospace clients, including Boeing. Most recently, he was part of the Eaton Cummins joint venture focused on automated transmissions.

Ender called Red Dot’s ability to “pivot quickly” and its strong engineering pedigree key draws. He joins Red Dot at a time when thermal management is increasingly vital to equipment performance, particularly in high-demand off-highway and commercial vehicle segments.

Johan Inden – Nimbus Group AB

Johan Inden (Photo: Nimbus Group)

Nimbus Group AB, the Swedish powerboat manufacturer behind brands like Paragon, Flipper and EdgeWater, appointed Johan Inden as its new CEO, effective September 1. Inden replaces Jan-Erik Lindström, who is retiring after leading the group through a period of expansion, including its 2023 acquisition of Florida-based EdgeWater Power Boats.

Inden previously led global marine operations at Volvo Penta and held roles in product development and procurement. He’s seen as a strategic leader with a knack for developing companies and people. “It’s hard to imagine a more inspiring and energizing role,” said Inden of his new post, which will be based at Nimbus headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Giles Palmer – Circulor

Giles Palmer (Photo via LinkedIn) Circulor, a provider of supply chain traceability solutions, has appointed Giles Palmer as its new CEO. He is replacing founder and outgoing chief executive Doug Johnson-Poensgen will transition to the role of president. Palmer brings with him a strong track record in scaling technology firms. He founded Brandwatch in 2006, growing it into a global player in digital consumer intelligence before its acquisition by Cision in 2021 for $450 million. He later served as chief growth officer at Cision and most recently held the CEO role at Cint Group AB, a research technology company. At Circulor, Palmer is expected to accelerate global expansion and product innovation as the company deepens its role in supply chain transparency and battery passporting. Calling it a “pivotal time,” Palmer said the company’s mission aligns closely with his own values and offers an opportunity to “drive impactful change across industries.”

Steve Pykett – Fairbanks Morse Defense

Steve Pykett (Photo: Fairbanks Morse Defense)

Fairbanks Morse Defense, a major player in marine defense manufacturing, tapped Steve Pykett as its new CEO. With more than 25 years in the aerospace and defense sector, Pykett most recently served as president of Investment Castings at Precision Castparts Corp., where he oversaw global operations across more than 30 sites and 7,000 employees.

His resume also includes leadership roles at L3Harris Technologies, GKN Aerospace and Rolls-Royce. Fairbanks Morse Defense, a key supplier to the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, described Pykett as someone who can scale complex operations. “I’m honored to lead this next chapter of innovation and growth,” Pykett said, underscoring his commitment to the company’s mission “to ensure freedom of the seas.”

Jörg Schroeder – Hengst Filtration

Jörg Schroeder. (Photo: Hengst Filtration)

Germany’s Hengst Filtration appointed Jörg Schroeder as its new CFO, effective May 1. Schroeder joins from IT provider Adesso, where he helped triple the company’s turnover and grow its workforce significantly. Prior to Adesso, Schroeder served as CFO at Bitmarck, an IT provider in the healthcare sector.

At Hengst, Schroeder will oversee finance, HR, legal, compliance and IT as the company continues its transformation from a traditional automotive supplier into a broad-based filtration company. Schroeder said Hengst’s vision—“purifying our planet”—resonated deeply with him. “I find the transformation strategy and the resulting tasks incredibly exciting,” he added.

Steve Wasil – Waupaca Foundry