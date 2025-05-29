Palmer new CEO at Circulor
29 May 2025
Supply chain traceability solutions provider Circulor announced the appointment of Giles Palmer as chief executive officer. Doug Johnson-Poensgen, Circulor’s founder and long-serving CEO, will transition to the role of president.
Palmer is known for founding Brandwatch, a digital consumer intelligence company, in 2006. Under his leadership, Brandwatch grew into a global enterprise, culminating in its acquisition by Cision in 2021 for $450 million. Later, Giles served as chief growth officer at Cision, where he drove strategic initiatives. Most recently, he was the CEO at Cint Group AB, a digital insights and research technology firm.
At Circulor, the company said Palmer will leverage his experience in scaling technology companies to accelerate the company’s mission of making global supply chains more transparent and sustainable. His appointment marks a significant milestone, Circulor said, especially as the company expands its global footprint and technological capabilities.
“I am thrilled to join Circulor at this pivotal time,” Palmer said. “The company’s commitment to responsible sourcing aligns with my personal values, and I look forward to leading the team to drive impactful change across industries.”
Under Johnson-Poensgen’s leadership, Circulor grew from a startup to a global presence in supply chain traceability and battery passporting.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.