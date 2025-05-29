Responsive Image Banner

Palmer new CEO at Circulor

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

29 May 2025

Supply chain traceability solutions provider Circulor announced the appointment of Giles Palmer as chief executive officer. Doug Johnson-Poensgen, Circulor’s founder and long-serving CEO, will transition to the role of president.

Giles Palmer Giles Palmer (Photo: Giles Palmer via LinkedIn)

Palmer is known for founding Brandwatch, a digital consumer intelligence company, in 2006. Under his leadership, Brandwatch grew into a global enterprise, culminating in its acquisition by Cision in 2021 for $450 million. Later, Giles served as chief growth officer at Cision, where he drove strategic initiatives. Most recently, he was the CEO at Cint Group AB, a digital insights and research technology firm.

At Circulor, the company said Palmer will leverage his experience in scaling technology companies to accelerate the company’s mission of making global supply chains more transparent and sustainable. His appointment marks a significant milestone, Circulor said, especially as the company expands its global footprint and technological capabilities.

“I am thrilled to join Circulor at this pivotal time,” Palmer said. “The company’s commitment to responsible sourcing aligns with my personal values, and I look forward to leading the team to drive impactful change across industries.”

Under Johnson-Poensgen’s leadership, Circulor grew from a startup to a global presence in supply chain traceability and battery passporting.

