Waupaca Foundry names Chief Commercial Officer
29 May 2025
Steve Wasil passionate about U.S. manufacturing.
Waupaca Foundry appointed Steve Wasil as Chief Commercial Officer. With over 30 years of global leadership experience in the steel, stainless, and specialty alloys industries, the company said Wasil brings a strategic focus and a track record of building high-performance sales teams guided by clear, measurable objectives that drives financial success.
Wasil has led multinational teams and helped businesses expand from $100 million to over $1 billion in annual revenue. The company said he has a strong background in commercial strategy, marketing, sales, supply chain, and mergers and acquisitions and that he is passionate about the growth of U.S. manufacturing and serving customers.
“Steve’s deep industry expertise and exceptional leadership make him the ideal person to lead commercial strategy as we continue to expand our market presence and strengthen partnerships,” said Mike Hawthorne, CEO of Waupaca Foundry. “His strategic vision and customer-first mindset will play a vital role in our continued success.”
Prior to joining Waupaca Foundry, Wasil held executive roles at Finkl Steel, Olympic Steel and ThyssenKrupp Materials NA.
He has an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern University.
