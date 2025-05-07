Hengst Filtration names new CFO

Hengst Filtration, a family-owned company based in Münster, Germany, has named Jörg Schroeder as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective May 1. Schroeder joins Hengst from major German IT service provider Adesso and will be responsible for Finance, Controlling, IT, HR, Legal and Compliance.

Schroeder’s experience includes founding a consultancy while still a student, then joining Bitmarck, an IT service provider in the healthcare system, where he held various roles, most recently CFO, during his 11-year tenure. He joined Adesso in 2019 as CFO and was responsible for Finance, Controlling, Investor Relations, M&A and Adesso Ventures. During his time with the company, Adesso almost tripled its turnover and its number of employees.

“We at Hengst are very much looking forward to working with Jörg Schroeder,” said Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jens Röttgering. CEO Christopher Heine added: “In an increasingly heterogeneous Hengst Group, Jörg Schroeder will further develop the processes and structures that form the basis for our continued growth.”

Schroeder said both the company’s corporate vision (“purifying our planet”) and its transformation from an automotive supplier to a filtration specialist convinced him to join the company from day one.

“Hengst is working for our planet and future generations, and that impresses me,” he noted. “At the same time, I find the transformation strategy and the resulting tasks incredibly exciting.”