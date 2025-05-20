FMD names CEO

Fairbanks Morse Defense has appointed Steve Pykett as Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, and most recently served as president of Investment Castings at Precision Castparts Corp. There, he reportedly drove significant growth across a global operation spanning more than 30 international sites and over 7,000 employees.

Steve Pykett

Prior to PCC, Steve served in senior leadership and engineering roles at L3Harris Technologies, GKN Aerospace and Rolls-Royce.

“Steve has an exceptional track record of leading and scaling complex aerospace and defense manufacturing operations,” said a representative for the FMD. “We welcome him to the Fairbanks Morse Defense team and are confident that under his leadership the company will further enhance its vital role in strengthening the U.S. maritime defense infrastructure.”

Pykett said, “I’m honored to lead this next chapter of innovation and growth alongside incredible employees whose expertise, pride, and dedication are the foundation of our mission to ensure freedom of the seas.”

For nearly 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a an array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. It is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, a private equity firm based in Nashville.