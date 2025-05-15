Johan Inden named Nimbus Group CEO

The Nimbus 495 Flybridge will make its United States debut at the Anacortes Boat & Yacht Show in Washington, May 15-17. The vessel uses two Volvo Penta IPS650 integrated propulsion systems. (Photo: Nimbus Group)

The Board of Directors of Nimbus Group has appointed Johan Inden as the new CEO of Nimbus Group AB, with the appointment taking effect September 1. Inden succeeds Jan-Erik Lindström, who earlier this year informed the Board that he would retire once a new CEO is in place.

Johan Inden brings with him more than 15 years of experience from senior leadership roles in the marine and boating industry. He will be leaving his position as president of the Marine Business Unit at Volvo Penta, where since 2018 he has led the company’s global marine operations. Previously, Johan was responsible for product development, procurement and strategy at Volvo Penta. Over the course of his career, Johan has also built up a broad experience in developing small and medium-sized enterprises both within and outside the marine industry.

“Following Jan-Erik Lindström’s successful efforts in developing Nimbus Group, we now welcome Johan Inden, a highly experienced leader with a solid background in the marine industry,” said Mats Engblom, Chairman of the Board of Nimbus Group AB. “His visionary leadership in developing companies and people, together with a strong focus on entrepreneurship, will be highly valuable in making Nimbus Group a stronger and larger player in the global boating industry.”

Johan Inden

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats under the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are through dealer networks and its largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position in the North American market with the acquisition of Florida-based boat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats.

“The Board aims to strengthen and accelerate Nimbus Group’s core strengths by bringing in new perspectives. We are confident that Johan Inden has the right background, insights, and experience — as well as the drive and determination — to lead the company forward,” said Engblom.

In 2024, the group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

“I’m grateful for the Board’s confidence and feel truly excited about this opportunity,” said Inden. “After spending many years in the marine industry, it’s hard to imagine a more inspiring and energizing role. I’m very much looking forward to engaging with the Nimbus Group team, its customers, and suppliers, to develop and grow the company in the years to come.”

Johan Inden will be based at Nimbus Group’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

He holds a Master of Science degree from Chalmers University of Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg.