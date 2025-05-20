Ryan Ender joins Red Dot

Red Dot Corp., a supplier of heavy-duty mobile HVAC and thermal management solutions, recently welcomed Ryan Ender as senior director, OEM Sales & Business Development.

Ryan Ender. (Photo: Red Dot)

In his new role, Ender will lead Red Dot’s OEM sales and business development initiatives, driving growth with a focus on customer relationships, operational alignment, and identifying new market opportunities for the legacy brand.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan to Red Dot,” said Pat Carroll, vice president of Sales of Red Dot Corp., Seattle, Wash. “With nearly 26 years of sales and marketing leadership experience, Ryan brings a depth of industry knowledge, strong OEM relationships, and a customer-first mindset that will be instrumental in driving our growth as we continue to innovate and expand our reach.”

Ender spent nearly 26 years at Eaton Corp. in sales and marketing leadership roles covering major OEM customers, as well as working closely with Boeing during his time with Eaton’s Aerospace division. Most recently, he helped to lead the Eaton Cummins joint venture to provide automated transmissions to the broader heavy-duty commercial vehicle market. His background spans production and aftermarket sides of the business, giving him a well-rounded understanding of customer needs across industries.

“Joining Red Dot was an opportunity to expand my impact beyond the traditional sales and marketing focus,” Ender said. “Red Dot’s strong customer focus, world-class engineering and ability to pivot quickly truly set it apart, and I’m excited to tap into those strengths as we look for new business development opportunities.”

A graduate of Northwood University, Ender earned his bachelor’s of business administration in 2000 and his master’s of business administration in 2012 from the DeVos Graduate School. He lives in Redmond, Wash., with his wife, Suzanne, and their three children.