Leadership changes in Q1 steer industry into 2025

Power Progress already reported on a few “New Year’s” newsmakers. These included John Thomas’ appointment as CEO of HED Inc., Helios Technologies’ announcement that Sean P. Bagan was named president and CEO and Carlos Gonzalez becoming president and CEO of Cespira.

What follows is a roundup of other personnel changes that took place over the past three months.

Flux Power

Krishna Vanka has taken the helm as CEO of Flux Power, bringing more than 18 years of experience in scaling tech-driven companies across energy storage, EV charging, IoT, and fleet management. He replaces Ron Dutt, who retired as part of a planned leadership transition.

Vanka most recently led Fluence Digital, a part of Fluence Energy, and has held executive roles at InCharge Energy, MyShoperoo and Telogis. Flux Power’s board said Vanka’s track record and industry relationships make him the right leader to drive the company’s next phase of growth. Vanka called the timing “right” to scale the business and position Flux as a market leader.

Komatsu North America

Rod Bull, formerly executive vice president of Komatsu’s North America region, became CEO of Komatsu North America Corp. on April 1. He succeeded Rod Schrader, who stepped down as chairman and CEO on March 31 after a long career at the company and will fully retire by June 30.

Bull brings nearly 25 years of industry experience to his role, including 14 with Komatsu, and has held numerous leadership positions. Schrader praised Bull’s leadership and expressed confidence in Komatsu’s continued success under his direction.

Range Energy

Range Energy has named Jon Foster as CEO as the company looks to scale its electrified trailer technology.

Foster, formerly CFO at autonomous EV maker Zoox, played a key role in scaling the company and guiding it through its acquisition by Amazon. At Range, he’s expected to lead efforts to expand operations, accelerate market adoption, and deepen partnerships with fleets, OEMs, and other stakeholders.

Founder Ali Javidan, now president and CTO, will focus on product innovation and performance. A veteran of Tesla and Zoox, Javidan founded Range in 2021 to bring electrification to the long-overlooked trailer segment. He and Foster previously worked together at Zoox — a relationship the company says brings aligned vision and strong leadership as it ramps up growth.

Rehlko Engines Business

Eric Fontaine was named president of Rehlko’s Engines business, succeeding Vincenzo Perrone, who is retiring after more than 30 years in industrial leadership roles. Perrone joined the company — then Kohler Energy — in 2014 and was named president of the combined Engines business in 2020.

Fontaine brings deep experience in industrial markets, most recently leading Regal Rexnord’s Industrial Components division. He has also held leadership roles at Danaher and Brunswick. Rehlko said Fontaine will focus on restoring customer confidence, growing market share in commercial heavy-duty applications and driving operational and portfolio improvements.

Tula Technology

Tula Technology has named John Fuerst as president and CEO, effective March 1. He succeeds R. Scott Bailey, who led the company since 2011 and now serves as executive director of Tula’s board.

Fuerst joined Tula in 2016 and most recently served as senior vice president of Dynamic Motor Drive (DMD) and engineering. He brings deep experience in automotive engineering and business development, including senior roles at Delphi Automotive.

Fuerst said it’s an exciting time to lead Tula as the company works with global automakers to implement its software-based DMD system to boost powertrain efficiency in electrified vehicles.

