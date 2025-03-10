Flux Power names Vanka CEO
10 March 2025
Flux Power, a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial equipment electrification, announced it has appointed Krishna Vanka as chief executive officer (CEO). Vanka assumed the position immediately, replacing Ron Dutt, whose planned retirement was previously announced.
Vanka brings over 18 years of experience in building, scaling, managing and transforming technology companies in sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicle charging, internet of things (IoT), fleet and asset management and telematics, Flux Power said. He most recently served as CEO of Fluence Digital, a part of energy storage company Fluence Energy, where he was responsible for driving scalable growth, general management, strategic leadership and operational excellence of Fluence’s recurring revenue businesses. Before that. Vanka held leadership positions at a variety of companies, including InCharge Energy, MyShoperoo, and Telogis.
“Krishna brings an incredible track record of success, with the experience and industry relationships necessary to lead Flux Power to its next stage of growth by providing leading technology, products and services to Fortune 500 companies with large and distributed operations,” said Dale Robinette, lead director of Flux Power.
Vanka added, “I can confidently say that we have the right technology at the right time, with the right people, to scale and build Flux Power into a market leader in this space.”
