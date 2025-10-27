Related Articles
VIDEO: Deere Debuts New P-Tier Compact Excavators

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

27 October 2025

At Utility Expo 2025, Justin Steger, product marketing manager, John Deere, shared new features of the redesigned 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier compact excavators, which debuted at the event. Such features include improved dig forces, new fixed pin mechanical couplers, long arm options, single or dual auxiliary hydraulic lines and standard thumb-ready brackets.

