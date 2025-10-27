VIDEO: Deere Debuts New P-Tier Compact Excavators
27 October 2025
At Utility Expo 2025, Justin Steger, product marketing manager, John Deere, shared new features of the redesigned 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier compact excavators, which debuted at the event. Such features include improved dig forces, new fixed pin mechanical couplers, long arm options, single or dual auxiliary hydraulic lines and standard thumb-ready brackets.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.