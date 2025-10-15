John Deere debuts two redesigned compact excavators

At Utility Expo 2025, John Deere debuted its newly redesigned 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier compact excavators, both of which are built to withstand tough working conditions while providing optimal performance in tight spaces. The new models have been fully manufactured to John Deere specifications based on customers’ needs within the markets they serve.

John Deere 17 P-Tier compact excavator. (Photo: John Deere)

“The name of the game here is faster controls, faster cycle times and, specifically, more breakout force on the tools that contact the ground,” said Justin Steger, product marketing manager, John Deere. “More horsepower, a little more breakout force across the portfolio – it’s going to make the machine very, very productive.”

The 14.5-hp 17 P-Tier has a 3,790-lb. operating weight, a maximum digging depth of 7 ft. 2 in. and bucket breakout force of 3,597 lbf. The 20-hp 26 P-Tier weighs 6,110 lb., has a max digging depth of 8 ft. 6 in. and provides 4,994 lbf. of bucket breakout.

The units come with single or dual auxiliary options to enable the use of various hydraulic attachments.

“[The P-Tier models] all come standard with thumb mounting brackets on them. You could have one set of aux lines dedicated to your thumb, so it never has to be unhooked and re-hooked; it just stays consistently plumbed. And the second set can be used if you need a hammer or a compactor or another hydraulic attachment,” Steger commented. “It just makes that operator’s life a little bit easier when they don’t have to swap out hoses manually.”

Both new models can also be equipped from the factory with a new mechanical fixed pin coupler for fast and easy attachment changes. Wedge-style adapters are also available to maximize attachment compatibility with previous Deere compact excavators.

A new long arm option provides 7 to 8 in. more dig depth and added reach across models compared to the standard arm option.

John Deere 26 P-Tier compact excavator. (Photo: John Deere)

“When it comes to compact excavators, a little more dig depth or a little more reach never hurts,” said Steger. “Having that ability to have a little bit more span of the working envelope of the machine means we don’t have to pick up the blade, we don’t have to track the machine any more than we need to and we’re not disturbing the ground, let’s say, for a residential property owner. We’re only doing the work that needs to be done.”

The redesigned models retain the expandable/retractable undercarriage, which can extend to 51 in. for added stability and retract to 39 in. to pass through gates and work in tight areas. The standard backfill blade now includes blade float for easier backdragging applications.

Canopy or cab configurations are available on both models. The redesigned cab includes a multi-position front window, heat and air conditioning, Bluetooth radio, a sealed switch module to control machine functions with the push of a button and standard LED lights.

To help prolong battery life, the 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier models come with readily accessible battery disconnects. Batteries are accessible under the seat of the machine for ready access.

A 500-hour maintenance tracker can be accessed via the in-cab monitor and alerts the operator when the machine is within 10 hours of a required service. Factory-installed JDLink telematics provides critical machine data to the John Deere Operations Center, where customers can monitor the location and health of their equipment fleets.