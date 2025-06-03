Gateway Fleets opens new last-mile EV charging depot in SoCal

Gateway Fleets, which provides electric vehicle leasing and charging-as-a-service solutions for last-mile delivery operators, announced the opening of its newest electric vehicle charging depot in Riverside, Calif. Located just five minutes from several major FedEx stations in Rialto, Gateway said the site provides contracted service providers (CSP) with dedicated access to commercial electric trucks and high-speed charging, all in one bundled solution.

This new Riverside depot offers CSPs a practical, low-risk path forward at a time of change, Gateway said, providing cost stability, operational readiness and immediate access to infrastructure.

Partners Group, which in 2024 acquired a controlling stake in Gateway Fleets, is providing capital to support Gateway Fleets in rolling out new sites.

“We’re building EV infrastructure now with long-term private capital, so contractors don’t have to wait for government timelines or consolidation to play out,” said Jamie Miller, chief revenue officer at Gateway Fleets. “We’re helping CSPs avoid large capital outlays and free up capital for their businesses while giving them the tools to plan for long-term growth. With predictable costs, reliable infrastructure and no ownership risk, operators can scale with confidence instead of reacting to uncertainty.”

Bruce Pflaum, CEO and founder of Gateway Fleets, added, “We’re not just building depots. We’re building the backbone for the next era of delivery logistics. Our goal is to remove complexity from fleet electrification and give operators access to dependable infrastructure they can plan around.

“This Riverside launch proves that with the right model, electrification can be simple, fast and built around the realities of delivery. It allows operators to stay focused on their core business, without getting bogged down by charging logistics or capital decisions.”