Schaeffler to show 800 V heavy-duty motors at Agritechnica

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

29 October 2025

Heavy-duty 800 V electric motor Heavy-duty 800 V electric motor (Photo: Schaeffler)

Motion-control specialist Schaeffler will be unveiling a series of new products at Agritechnica 2025, including a new platform for electromechanical linear actuators and other solutions intended to deliver higher efficiency with lower emissions.

Also at the trade fair, Schaeffler will present its 800 V series of electric motors, suitable for traction drives and generators.

The heavy-duty 800 V platform three oil-cooled motors, respectively developing 112 kW, 207 kW and 220 kW continuous. According to the company, the only difference between these is the length of the active parts; A- and B-sides of the motor are identical.

Additionally, Schaeffler uses its ‘wave winding’ technology for winding the motor stator. This flat-wire wave winding results in a very high copper ratio in the motor, which delivers a very high power density. This results in a compact motor ideal for continuous output.

Stator uses ‘wave winding’ technology Stator uses ‘wave winding’ technology (Photo: Schaeffler)

Owing to this design, the motors can achieve maximum efficiency across 97% of the speed range from 3,000 to 8,000 rpm.

With an overall length of 151, 206 and 261 mm and a uniform outer diameter of about 239 mm, the motors can require very little space.

With controllers and software provided by Vitesco Technologies, Schaeffler puts forward that is has end-to-end expertise in the manufacture of complex electric drives.

