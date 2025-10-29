Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
Schaeffler to show 800 V heavy-duty motors at Agritechnica
29 October 2025
Motion-control specialist Schaeffler will be unveiling a series of new products at Agritechnica 2025, including a new platform for electromechanical linear actuators and other solutions intended to deliver higher efficiency with lower emissions.
Also at the trade fair, Schaeffler will present its 800 V series of electric motors, suitable for traction drives and generators.
The heavy-duty 800 V platform three oil-cooled motors, respectively developing 112 kW, 207 kW and 220 kW continuous. According to the company, the only difference between these is the length of the active parts; A- and B-sides of the motor are identical.
Additionally, Schaeffler uses its ‘wave winding’ technology for winding the motor stator. This flat-wire wave winding results in a very high copper ratio in the motor, which delivers a very high power density. This results in a compact motor ideal for continuous output.
Owing to this design, the motors can achieve maximum efficiency across 97% of the speed range from 3,000 to 8,000 rpm.
With an overall length of 151, 206 and 261 mm and a uniform outer diameter of about 239 mm, the motors can require very little space.
With controllers and software provided by Vitesco Technologies, Schaeffler puts forward that is has end-to-end expertise in the manufacture of complex electric drives.
