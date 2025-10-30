Responsive Image Banner

OTR unveils TreadIQ AI-powered tire design tool

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

30 October 2025

TIre photo New tread patterns can be generated in one day (Photo: OTR)

OTR Engineered Solutions, which has its headquarters in Rome, Georgia, has unveiled its new AI-powered TreadIQ platform. The company puts forward that this new system can reduce the design of new off-road tire treads from months to a single day.

Using Tread IQ, engineers at OTR can input customer preference for tread style and performance and the system will instantly generate functional 3D tire concepts. The capability is said to make customization easier and more efficient.

“In today’s world, AI is a term that can spark both excitement and apprehension,” said Patrick Sexton, Global VP of Engineering and Innovation. “Our vision is one that is empowering both our engineers and our customers. We aren’t replacing human creativity with computer modeling; we’re enhancing and expanding how far it can go and, as a result, what we as a company can produce.”

In addition to creating 3D models, TreadIQ can produce detailed trade-off analyses, allowing OTR engineers and customers to compare performance features of the generated tread designs. The tool assesses traction, ride quality, handling and multiple other characteristics. The system can also place the tires on virtual models to see how the model fits on the vehicle.

Once the design is frozen, a full-size 3D prototype can be produced to conform testing and advance towards full production.

Tread IQ can design tires and tread patterns for both OEMs and distributors. The system can be previewed in an in-person workshop, or TreadIQ engineers can collaborate with customers at their location or online.

OTR Engineered Solutions OTR OEMs AI new off-road tire treads 3D tire concepts Patrick Sexton TreadIQ platform Rome, Georgia
