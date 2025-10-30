Responsive Image Banner

Stucke returns as Kubota North America president

30 October 2025

Kubota North America Corporation (KNA) has announced significant leadership changes Following the Kubota Corporation (KBT) Board of Directors meeting held last week in Osaka, Japan, Kubota North America Corporation (KNA) announced that, effective January 1, 2026, Todd Stucke will be appointed as general manager of Agri Solutions Headquarters, Kubota Japan (KBT), and will return to the United States as president of Kubota North America. Stucke succeeds Mr. Nobuyuki Ishii, who will retire from the company.

Executive Leadership Moves Announced at Kubota Tractor Corporation Todd Stucke

“As we shift significant leadership roles, we aim to advance Kubota’s global business strategies and strengthen our position of becoming a global major brand,” said Mr. Yuichi Kitao, current president and CEO of Kubota Corporation. “In North America specifically, Todd Stucke is a critical appointment with both worldwide experience and local expertise. His leadership will be instrumental in furthering our vision to provide more comprehensive solutions to our customers.”

Stucke previously served as the first American president of Kubota Tractor Corp. (KTC). In June 2025, it was announced he would take on new responsibilities in Japan as deputy general manager of the Farm and Industrial Machinery Consolidated Division and deputy general manager of the Customer Solutions Division at KBT.

In his new roles, Stucke will lead the company’s North America technology function while advancing global and regional business growth. He will also take on new responsibilities at KBT as general manager of Agri Solutions Headquarters, a global role that maintains focus on agricultural innovation and customer solutions.

“I am incredibly honored to continue in a global role alongside my Japanese colleagues to drive the globalization of our business and to further our mission to deliver innovative solutions to our customers,” said Stucke. “As I shift into a leadership role for Kubota North America, I am humbled by the opportunity to once again lead a tremendously talented team across the U.S. and Canada, and I’m excited for what’s to come for our business, our dealers and our customers as we continue to drive growth in this important market for Kubota.”

Brian Arnold announced as General Manager of the North America Manufacturing Unit for Kubota Brian Arnold

KNA also announced the appointment of Brian Arnold, a 30-year veteran with Kubota, as the general manager of the North America Manufacturing Unit reporting to KBT. In this role, he will continue to accelerate the transformation of manufacturing capabilities in North America, working closely with the manufacturing operations and fulfillment teams across the region. Arnold will maintain his position as president of Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation (KMA), headquartered in Georgia.

Arnold began his career with KMA in 1995 and advanced through various leadership roles, including president of KMA, becoming the first American to hold that position since the company’s founding in 1988. Throughout his tenure, Arnold has led numerous initiatives that have significantly contributed to Kubota’s growth and reputation as a trusted global manufacturer, the company stated.

“I’m proud to take on the role of general manager of Kubota’s North America Manufacturing Unit,” said Arnold. “During my career with Kubota, I’ve seen firsthand the dedication and innovation that drives our manufacturing teams. I look forward to continuing to build on our legacy of excellence and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Within the new management structure, Mr. Shingo Hanada will succeed Mr. Yuichi Kitao as president and CEO in Japan. Mr. Kitao will remain as Chairman and Representative Director of the company.

