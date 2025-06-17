Kubota Tractor announces executive leadership moves

Kubota North America Corp. (KNA) announced that effective July 1, 2025, Todd Stucke, who was the first American president of Kubota Tractor Corp. (KTC), will take on new responsibilities in Japan as deputy general manager of Farm and Industrial Machinery Consolidated Division and deputy general manager of the Customer Solutions Division at Kubota Corp. (KBT). There, he will focus on global business operations for the machinery division and growth of Kubota’s global sales and product support strategy at KBT in Japan.

Todd Stucke

Stucke will continue to serve as chairman of KTC and senior vice president of KNA as well as participate on the KNA Executive Board. He will be succeeded as president of KTC by Alex Woods, who will also maintain his current role as head of Supply Chain Management of KNA. A 25-year Kubota veteran, Woods previously served as vice president, Parts, Product Resources and Divisional Operations.

Nobuyuki Ishii, senior managing executive officer of Kubota Corp. and president of Kubota North America Corp, described the appointments as “critical to moving Kubota’s business strategies forward as we continue to strive to be a Global Major Brand.”

He added: “Stucke has contributed greatly to the growth of the North American market, and his expertise is invaluable as we seek to expand our business worldwide and further the company’s long-term vision of providing solutions to our customers that address global issues related to food, water and the environment.”

Stucke said he was honored to have led the U.S. team, and that this next step “is an exciting opportunity to further enhance our global sales strategy.”

Alex Woods

“Working alongside my global colleagues, I remain deeply committed to expanding our sales and product support initiatives as we continue to drive the globalization of our business,” he stated, expressing his confidence that Woods will continue the momentum they have built together. “In our new roles, I look forward to fostering even greater synergy between Japan and North America, advancing our shared commitment to outstanding service and sustained growth.”

Woods in turn expressed his gratitude at the opportunity to step into his new role, and assured that he would continue to be an advocate for the company’s dealers, which he said have been “the cornerstone of my Kubota career since day one.”

“My driving force will be to empower our team and our dealer network to accelerate growth and deliver exceptional support to our customers across sales, service and every link in our supply chain,” he added.