New high-inertia 1FK7 servo motors from Siemens

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

21 March 2025

1FK7 HI servo motor 1FK7 HI servo motor (Photo: Siemens)

Siemens has extended its range of 1FK7 servomotors with the addition of a new high-inertia (HI) model.

The higher rotor inertia of this design is said to make the control response suitable for high- and variable-load applications.

Paired with a planetary gearbox, the motor can be used for a variety of auxiliary attachment applications commonly found in the off-highway market.

The self-cooled 1FK7-HI servomotors provide stall torque in the three to 20 Nm range and are offered in IP64 or IP65 with IP67 flange degree of protection.

There are selectable options for plain or keyed shaft, holding brake and 22-bit incremental or absolute encoders. There is also a choice of colour options.

A mechanical decoupler between the motor and encoder shaft protects the encoder from mechanical vibrations to support an extended service life.

In cases where the encoder needs to be changed, the device automatically aligns the encoder signal to the rotor pole position, enabling feedbacks to be change in the field in less than five minutes.

Europe Germany Power Technology Electrification Electric Motors & Drives Power System
