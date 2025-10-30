Hydreco to show new joystick, ECUs and other hardware at Agritechnica

Range of HY Pumps (Photo: Hydreco)

Under the banner headline ‘Shaping the Future of Agriculture’, Hydreco is set to show three new product lines at Agritechnica, which will be held in Hanover, Germany from November 9-15.

The first is the MHDC joystick. This compact electronic model is described as being designed for the needs of modern agriculture. The joystick offers an ergonomic grip to deliver accurate control of implements through a multifunction interface.

MHDC joystick (Photo: Hydreco)

Hydreco will also show the ECU CANopen, a control unit which supports flexible and scalable architectures. Configurable as either the master or slave, the unit ECU acts as the logic hub for sensor and actuator networks.

Lastly, Agritechnica will serve as a showcase for the HY gear pump series. Available in aluminium and cast iron, these have displacements from 1 to 61 cc, while supporting pressures of up to 260 bar.

“Participation in Agritechnica represents a strategic moment to demonstrate the strength of our integrated approach,” said Michele Guiati, managing director of Hydreco Hydraulics Italia. “The future of agricultural mechanisation is made up of connected, modular and customisable solutions. With the support of the Daikin Group and an international network of expertise, Hydreco is ready to contribute concretely to this future.”