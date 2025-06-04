MAN Energy Solutions becomes Everllence

MAN Energy Solutions announced it is now operating under a new name: Everllence. The new brand identity applies worldwide and is a milestone in the company’s strategic development.

CEO Uwe Lauber symbolically unveiled the new company nameplate at headquarters in Augsburg, Germany. Similar ceremonies were held at the company’s other main European locations in Oberhausen and Berlin, Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Everllence CEO Uwe Lauber unveils the new brand at the company’s Augsburg, Germany, headquarters. (Photo: Everllence)

“Our name change is the logical next step in the execution of our ‘Moving big things to zero’ strategy, which focuses on decarbonization and efficiency solutions, especially for those sectors of the global economy that have to deal with hard-to-abate, climate-damaging emissions,” Lauber said. “Today, we are no longer known in the market for just engines and turbomachinery, but also as a supplier of large heat pumps, carbon capture and storage, as a driver of climate-neutral shipping and as part of the hydrogen ramp-up. This is what we want to express with our new name, Everllence.”

Everllence merges the two English-language terms “ever” and “excellence”, two key attributes of the company’s self-image. The former expresses over 250 years of company history, Everllence said, and its commitment to innovation, engineering and a pioneering spirit.

“Excellence” refers to the company’s high technological standards as well as its approach to corporate management and its relationships with customers and partners.

“The name Everllence underlines the company’s current development into one of the world’s leading providers of sustainable decarbonization solutions,” said Gunnar Kilian, chairman of the supervisory board of Everllence and member of the board of Volkswagen Group. “At the same time, it underlines the industrial pioneering work that it has repeatedly executed during its 250-year success story.”

Everllence remains part of the Volkswagen Group, and the company’s product and service portfolio also remain unchanged.