Everllence appoints Rainer Seidl as new CFO

The Supervisory Board of Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) announced that Rainer Seidl will join the company’s Executive Board effective Sept. 1, 2025. He will take over as chief financial officer for the Finance Division, succeeding Jürgen Klöpffer, who is leaving the company as part of a retirement arrangement.

Rainer Seidl

Seidl began his career at Audi in Ingolstadt, working in factory logistics planning and controlling before assuming the role of head of Investment Controlling in 2007. In January 2011, he moved to Automobili Lamborghini as head of Finance. From January 2016, he served as first vice president, Finance, at FAW-Volkswagen in China, and from 2019, as executive vice president, Finance, at Volkswagen Group China in Beijing. Since September 2021, he has been responsible for corporate controlling at Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg.

Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence, said Seidl brings extensive financial expertise, international experience and an understanding of industrial transformation processes to Everllence. “He joins us at an exciting stage, as our company is experiencing dynamic growth and has positioned itself economically strong in recent years. I look forward to working with Rainer Seidl as part of the executive team.”

Gunnar Kilian, chairman of the Everllence Supervisory Board, noted that the company “develops decarbonization solutions for the global economy, making it a crucial driver of industrial transformation.”

“To ensure that this development stays financially successful, strategic financial management is key. With his analytical strengths and financial expertise — proven through his successful career at the Volkswagen Group — Rainer Seidl will play a key role in securing Everllence’s continued success in a sustainable manner,” he stated.

Kilian went on to thank Jürgen Klöpffer on behalf of the Supervisory Board for his contributions to Everllence’s successful transformation since 2020. “Under his leadership, the ‘Performance 2023’ structural program was successfully implemented, and the company’s strategic repositioning was advanced. Today, Everllence is a leading provider of industrial decarbonization solutions.”