Rolls-Royce adds new mtu 2000 series marine engine

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 June 2025

Rolls-Royce announced the launch of a new 12-cylinder version of its mtu Series 2000, designated the 12V2000 M96Z. The engine will be available for fast yachts, patrol, police and sportfishing vessels starting in 2026.

Rolls-Royce mtu 12V2000 M96Z marine engine The new 2000 mtu engine from Rolls-Royce is rated 1,634 kW (2,222 mhp). (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

By further developing various components, the company said it was able to increase power output of the 12V2000 M96Z to 1,634 kW (2,222 mhp) compared to the previous 12V 2000 M96X model rated 1,472 kW (2,002 mhp), with only minor changes in weight and dimensions

The new engine’s advanced turbocharger system delivers enhanced acceleration at low exhaust emissions, the company added, noting this is an important characteristic for many operators of yachts and other fast vessels. A reinforced crankcase, strengthened cylinder heads and new pistons facilitate engine reliability and durability.

“The new 12-cylinder version of the mtu Series 2000 engines stands for maximum performance, increased power density and impressive acceleration — another milestone in our commitment to providing our customers with first-class propulsion solutions for demanding maritime applications,” said Dr. Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “This continues the success story of the Series 2000 and develops it into a forward-looking platform for innovative, sustainable propulsion solutions.

Like other mtu yacht engines, the 12V2000 M96Z is approved for use with HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

