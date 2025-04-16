‘World premiere’ of new Hatz engine family

Motorenfabrik Hatz announced a “world premiere” at Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany, with the unveiling of its new F-Series engine family. The new engines fill a gap between the D-Series and H-Series, providing displacements ranging from 0.95 to 1.75 L.

Hatz unveiled its F-Series engine family at Bauma 2025. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

While only three models in the series were on display, the F-Series encompasses four engines for mobile machines and six targeted for generator applications, with EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V variants available.

The smallest model in the portfolio is the 3F30 at just under 1 L displacement. The three-cylinder engine provides 15.8 kW at 3,000 rpm or 7.5 kW at 1,500 rpm for 50-Hz generators.

The 3F35E is made from the same engine block but offers 150cc more displacement at 1.1 L. “Thanks to the electronic speed control, it’s compliant to EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V and it develops 18.4 kW at 3,000 rpm and only 110 kg of weight,” said Bernhard Richter-Schutzeneder, director Sales & Service Global, Hatz. “This engine is built as a complete open power unit… a robust design, heavy-duty power pack which has been completely designed and built by Hatz and is completely serviced by Hatz.

Hatz 3F35E open power unit diesel engine. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“That’s a significant advantage for machine builders and users,” he continued. “And the electronics, the cooling circuit, the air circuit and the complete exhaust system are made by the engine manufacturer with international warranty and service.”

The third engine shown on the stand was the 3F45E, also displayed as a complete open power unit. The three-cylinder, Tier 4 Final-compliant engine has a 1.3 L displacement with electronic speed control is rated 18.4 kW at 2,500 rpm for Tier 4 Final. Its “sister” engine, the 3F45, is rated 18.4 kW for EU stage V with a mechanical governor.

“As a generator engine, the power output of the 3F45E is 14.2 kW at 1,800 rpm and the 3F45, the mechanical version, provides 11 kW at 1,500 rpm,” Richter-Schutzeneder noted.

Two additional models in the family not shown at Bauma were the 4F45 and the 4F45E four-cylinder engines with 1.7 L displacement. “These models are totally dedicated to generator purposes, so they are only available as fixed speed operation and they provide 16 kW at 1,500 rpm and 18.4 kW at 1,800 rpm,” said Richter-Schutzeneder.

The F-Series engines are currently available for sale with most of the engines already in stock.

Watch for more details on the new engine series in a future issue of Power Progress.