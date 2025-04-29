Kenworth launches T880E Class 8 vocational battery-electric truck

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

29 April 2025

Kenworth T880E battery-electric vocational truck Kenworth T880E battery-electric vocational truck (Photo: Kenworth)

Kenworth has unveiled the T880E at ACT Expo, which is described as the industry’s first Class 8 vocational battery-electric truck.

The new T880E, which was shown at ACT Expo together with the battery-electric T680E Next Gen, is now available to order in the US and Canada, with deliveries set to start later this year.

“The Kenworth T880E marks a groundbreaking milestone in Kenworth’s history as we bring to market the first Class 8 battery-electric solution built for vocational applications,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for Sales and Marketing.

“The T880E is engineered to meet the evolving needs of operators and vocational fleets while still providing the durability, reliability and customization our customers expect,” he added.

Kenworth’s T880E features a PACCAR-developed electric powertrain which can deliver between 365 and 470 hp continuous and up to 605 hp peak power, and 1,850 lb ft of torque.

There are four battery options for the model, the largest of which has a 625 kWh capacity and can deliver approximately 250 miles of range. The T880E uses a CCS1 DC port charging system that supports a 350 kW peak charge rate. This can deliver a 90% charge in two hours.

According to Joe Adams, Kenworth’s Chief Engineer, the central drive electric motor allows for wheelbase flexibility, lift axle installations and “vocational friendly” BEV integration.

Additionally, the T880E will feature factory-installed options for high- and low-voltage ePTO ports. These can support power equipment, a mechanical ePTO, or body configurations in conjunction with aftermarket body upfitters.

