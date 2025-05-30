Power Briefing recap, Week of May 26

With June knocking on the door and the pace of change not letting up, now’s a good time to catch up. Here’s what you might’ve missed in Power Briefing this week.

While much attention goes to motive power sources, fluid power remains essential — and increasingly complex. Industry experts say OEMs now want integrated, intelligent systems , prompting suppliers to shift toward deeper collaboration and system-level solutions.

, prompting suppliers to shift toward deeper collaboration and system-level solutions. 2024 was a rough year for Bosch Rexroth, with sales down nearly 14 percent. But the company is rebounding by leaning into electrification , citing strong demand in mining, material handling and port and airport equipment.

, citing strong demand in mining, material handling and port and airport equipment. Bosch’s Digital Fuel Twin aims to verify HVO use and its emissions benefits in real-world applications. The tool could help machine users meet sustainability requirements , especially in urban construction zones that demand documented CO2 reductions.

, especially in urban construction zones that demand documented CO2 reductions. At Bauma 2025, experts discussed cybersecurity risks tied to connected machines. A roundtable moderated by Power Progress International explored how manufacturers are addressing threats, which are legal challenges as much as technical ones.

And in case you haven’t yet heard, Power Progress is introducing a new format at its annual summit. We hope you’ll join us in Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 6 for a first-of-its-kind networking forum. Hotel booking at the historic Galt House Hotel is now open.