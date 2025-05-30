Responsive Image Banner

Power Briefing recap, Week of May 26

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

30 May 2025

With June knocking on the door and the pace of change not letting up, now’s a good time to catch up. Here’s what you might’ve missed in Power Briefing this week.

And in case you haven’t yet heard, Power Progress is introducing a new format at its annual summit. We hope you’ll join us in Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 6 for a first-of-its-kind networking forum. Hotel booking at the historic Galt House Hotel is now open.

Business & Finance Industry News Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Industry trends
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA