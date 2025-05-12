Hotel booking live for Power Progress’ industry first event

Join us in Louisville, KY, October 6th, for a first-of-its-kind networking forum for the engine and powertrain sector as Power Progress celebrates 90 years of covering the power systems and components that make machines move. Reservations are now being accepted for the event at The Galt House Hotel, a historic venue offering modern amenities and overlooking the waterfront from the heart of downtown.

Founded in 1935 as Diesel Progress, the now-Power Progress and KHL Group are commemorating the publication’s decades-long history as a trusted source of industry insights, news and innovation for the on-highway, off-highway, power generation and marine sectors. To celebrate both its history and the partnerships shared throughout the industry, in 2025, we will host the first Power Progress Networking Forum, an industry-first event that will bring buyers and suppliers in the on-highway, off-highway and power generation space together in a comfortable, highly collaborative environment.

The Networking Forum is a one-day event, taking place prior to opening day of the Utility Expo, that will consist of structured, meaningful interactions through pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings. The event is free for delegates to attend and will include insightful presentations plus networking opportunities for all.

The Power Progress Networking Forum enables those who are actively seeking new partners, products and solutions to connect with companies who could fulfill their needs - a win-win for all!

The event will culminate that evening with the Power Progress 90th Anniversary Drinks Reception, where we will toast the past, present and future of Power Progress!

To make your reservation at The Galt House, click here. To learn more about the Power Progress Networking Forum and anniversary celebration, visit https://powerprogresssummit.com/.