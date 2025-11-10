Bosch Rexroth, HydraForce modular hydraulic solutions

At Agritechnica 2025, Nov. 9-15 in Hanover, Germany, Bosch Rexroth and its subsidiary HydraForce are featuring a range of modular, compact hydraulic solutions for agricultural machinery. By combining the strengths of their complementary product portfolios, the companies now offer the opportunity to design hybrid architectures that seamlessly integrate hydraulic, electrohydraulic and electronic components, aligned with specific application needs and product strategies, the announcement stated.

Bosch Rexroth is presenting two different compact directional control valves. The EDG-OBE is designed for tight spaces and high-precision applications, including harvesters and agricultural implements. With integrated onboard electronics, it offers precise spool control, simplified wiring and plug-and-play functionality, the company stated.

The EDH-OBE compact directional valve offers high flow capacity and a range of configuration options, making it suited for complex machinery like self-propelled agricultural working machines and advanced implements. The system can be tailored with anti-shock and anti-cavitation valves, manual actuation, local pressure control, LSA/LSB options and more. Built-in electronics enable closed-loop control, with PID tuning and CAN bus compatibility for applications requiring responsiveness, stability and precise control.

HydraForce is showing its TS90-G34L pilot-operated proportional pressure reducing/relieving valve for powershift transmissions with multiple clutches. By reducing pilot flow by up to 75% compared to conventional designs, the valve enables smaller pumps, lowers energy consumption and cuts operational costs, HydraForce asserted. Two-stage operation enables smoother gear shifting and more precise control over pressure and flow, with improved damping and reduced sensitivity to temperature or viscosity variations. The valve’s low-leakage design minimizes energy consumption.

HF‑Impulse 2.0 is HydraForce’s software development and configuration tool for ExDR controllers. The tool supports both graphical and text-based programming, enabling complex control logic with simplified coding. It is designed to simplify work for developers and application engineers, reducing time to validation and accelerating series production.

Together, Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce are able to offer a portfolio that is modular, compatible and future-ready, the companies stated.