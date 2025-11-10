Danfoss launches solenoid-mounted microcontroller

Danfoss Power Solutions has introduced the CAN 2 Current (C2C), a compact solenoid-mounted microcontroller designed to work with the company’s cartridge valves, hydraulic integrated circuits (HICs), hybrid PVG/HIC valves and open-circuit pumps. C2C connects the valve, HIC or pump to the controller area network (CAN) bus, enabling efficient component actuation as well as status messages to be shared with the operator via the cabin display..

The C2C communicates using CAN bus protocols to provide closed-loop current control on one or two outputs. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

The C2C communicates using CAN bus protocols to provide closed-loop current control on one or two outputs. It can be used with on/off and proportional solenoids and is available as a single- or dual-channel device. The single-channel device commands one coil while the dual-channel device can command two coils sequentially. The device is compliant with ISOBUS and SAE J1939 communication protocols.

According to Danfoss, the C2C maximizes energy efficiency through peak-and-hold control technology. This feature reduces current in the hold phase to only the power required to maintain the solenoid’s position, thus holding the function. Using retention current on extended-hold functions, such as clamping, is said to reduce energy consumption by up to 70%, which Danfoss said minimizes cooling needs and may reduce the battery capacity required in some types of battery-electric machinery.

The compact, robust controller features resin-potted construction that offers protection from dust and dirt, as well as shock and vibration resistance. Its IP67 ingress protection rating makes it suited for harsh off-highway environments.

The C2C offers quick and simple setup. Its configurable parameters include communication time guarding, dither, minimum and maximum current and hold current.