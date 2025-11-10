AGCO shows ag machinery and smart farming tech

AGCO, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, returns to Agritechnica 2025, Nov. 9-15 in Hanover, Germany, to showcase the latest product launches and technologies from its Fendt, Massey Ferguson, PTx and Valtra brands, alongside offerings from AGCO Power and AGCO Finance.

AGCO is showing product launches and technologies from its Fendt, Massey Ferguson, PTx and Valtra brands. (Photo: AGCO)

Fendt is debuting five new tractor series alongside its Ideal combine and Katana forage harvester. The Future Zone will feature the combination of Fendt engineering and PTx technology, including OutRun autonomous technologies and AI-powered solutions like RowPilot for sustainable weed control.

Massey Ferguson is showing its MF 5S Series and the MF 3 Specialty Series with a new transmission. These models join the brand’s full product line – from compact tractors and the latest tractor updates, to telehandlers, hay tools, balers and combines – many of which are equipped with integrated smart farming solutions such as PTx Trimble guidance across a range of models.

PTx is displaying retrofit and factory fit precision ag solutions, including the new mixed-fleet farm management platform, FarmEngage, AI vision-based spraying system SymphonyVision and its Precision Planting vConnect | Drive, which provides ISOBUS control of vSet meters paired with vDrive electric drive motors for real-time planting accuracy.

Valtra is highlighting the Coach Talking Tractor, a proof-of-concept artificial intelligence (AI) assistant designed to make farming easier, more intuitive and more data-driven.

Also on display is g the fully battery-electric Fendt e100 Vario tractor, alongside AGCO Power’s latest innovations, including the debut of the Future Battery Concept, the CO₂ Calculator developed in collaboration with Valtra and expanded remanufacturing capabilities.

In addition, AGCO’s Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) technology will be featured across several brands and machines, including the Valtra G series.