Massey Ferguson 5M Series tractors win Red Dot Award

Massey Ferguson, an AGCO brand, announced that its MF 5M Series has received the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025. The award is judged by an international jury of 43 professionals from across 21 countries, with the new MF 5M chosen for its “exceptionally high design quality.”

The MF 5M Series tractors received the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025. (Photo: Massey Ferguson/AGCO)

The tractors feature the latest smart Massey Ferguson family design, also used on the higher specification S-Series models. The brand’s styling characteristics feature a diamond grey cab and the emblematic sabre line with the new model logo design on the side of the bonnet, fronted by a black, ribbed grille.

The six models in the range are powered by the latest AGCO Power four-cylinder engines, that meet Stage V emissions regulations with ‘All-in-One’ emissions system. Located beneath the cab, with the exhaust in line with the front right-hand cab post, the system enables enhanced all-round visibility.

All tractors in the MF 5M Series come with the Dyna-4 transmission, which provides clutch-free control of 16 forward and 16 reverse speeds, with a 40-km/h Eco top speed.

An open-center, 58-lpm hydraulic system is fitted as standard, while a 100-lpm system is an option. The MF 5M Series is fully compatible with various factory-fitted loaders.

The MF 5M Series is equipped with a spacious cab with a roomy, 1.3m wide operator environment and completely flat floor and car-style pedals. A large glass area and compact ‘All-in-One’ SCR system, tucked under the cab, maintain visibility. A choice of mechanical or electrical joysticks is available.

A cab suspension system, an option on all models, delivers high shock absorption. The optional Visio Roof allows optimal visibility and safer handling operations.

All models in the series can come equipped with full MF Guide, including the Fieldstar 5 terminal or as MF Guide ready.