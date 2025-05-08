PTx Trimble launches next-gen guidance controller

PTx Trimble, a joint venture between AGCO and Trimble, announced the global launch of the NAV-960 guidance controller, its newest GNSS receiver for precision autoguidance, at the Agrishow in São Paulo, Brazil.

PTx Trimble NAV-960 guidance controller. (Photo: PTx Trimble)

The NAV-960 offers farmers an upgrade to its predecessor, the NAV-900, with improvements that include enhanced speed, higher processing power and improved positioning performance. The receiver is designed to allow farmers to handle complex and demanding applications for guidance and steering. Benefits include saving on inputs from reduced overlap and less downtime.

The NAV-960 offers both internal and external enhancements to improve positioning and accuracy for a variety of tasks across any size farming operation. An enhanced GNSS engine to track more satellites, paired with enhanced inertial sensors, provides up to 50% improved vehicle positioning and line following performance compared to the NAV-900, PTx Trimble stated. Centimeter-level accuracy can be achieved when used in combination with Trimble CenterPoint RTX or RTK correction signals.

An advanced quad core processor is included to provide extra power, faster calculations and improved data delivery speeds. The additional processing power of the upgraded CPU is designed to ensure compatibility and readiness for fieldwork today and in the future.

A new rugged dust-, water- and vibration-resistant, cast aluminum base and sleek design enable the system to withstand tough farming environments. In addition, Onboard Trimble ProPoint technology with Trimble IonoGuard provide maximum resistance to downtime caused by solar events and scintillation. Onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable easier service support and allow for future enhancements across the PTx Trimble solution portfolio.

As part of the company’s commitment to its retrofit-first, mixed-fleet strategy, the NAV-960 is fully compatible with all GFX series displays including the GFX-350, -1060 and -1260 models.