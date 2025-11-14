First Call for ConExpo Content

Power Progress is planning its ConExpo 2026 pre-show coverage, which will include featured products and new product launches surrounding the power systems and components sector. North America’s largest construction event will take place in Las Vegas, Nev., March 3-7, 2026.

Pre-show coverage will be featured in the January, February and March issues of Power Progress, with running coverage at PowerProgress.com. It will include both new product launches, as well as recently launched products and services and concepts/prototypes that exhibitors plan to have on display. There is NO COST to participate in this editorial coverage.

The content deadlines are as follows:

January 2026 – Materials due Jan. 5

February 2026 – Materials due Jan. 19

March 2026 – Materials due Feb. 9

Now is the time to let the Power Progress editors know about the equipment and services you will be highlighting, as well as other pertinent activities at the show. To learn more, please contact Becky Schultz at becky.schultz@khl.com or Chad Elmore at chad.elmore@khl.com.