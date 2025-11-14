Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

First Call for ConExpo Content

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

14 November 2025

Pre-show coverage lets you highlight what will be on show, exclusive launches

Power Progress is planning its ConExpo 2026 pre-show coverage, which will include featured products and new product launches surrounding the power systems and components sector. North America’s largest construction event will take place in Las Vegas, Nev., March 3-7, 2026.

Pre-show coverage will be featured in the January, February and March issues of Power Progress, with running coverage at PowerProgress.com. It will include both new product launches, as well as recently launched products and services and concepts/prototypes that exhibitors plan to have  on display. There is NO COST to participate in this editorial coverage.

The content deadlines are as follows:

  • January 2026 – Materials due Jan. 5
  • February 2026 – Materials due Jan. 19
  • March 2026 – Materials due Feb. 9

Now is the time to let the Power Progress editors know about the equipment and services you will be highlighting, as well as other pertinent activities at the show. To learn more, please contact Becky Schultz at becky.schultz@khl.com or Chad Elmore at chad.elmore@khl.com.

Power Progress PowerProgress.com khl.com pre-show coverage new product launches power systems and components sector ConExpo 2026 Becky Schultz Chad Elmore Las Vegas, Nev. North America
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
AEM launches ‘The Makers’ campaign, names Amazon keynoter
Campaign to spotlight manufacturing workers; Amazon Web Services director to keynote at ConExpo-Con/Agg
Carraro, Seederal to develop new electric tractor
Partners will deliver an advanced solution for modern farming
Wärtsilä to expand main spare parts distribution center
Expansion of Central Distribution Centre in the Netherlands will support continued global service growth
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download