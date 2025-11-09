Hengst unveils Blue-ion filter for agricultural applications

Demo version of the Hengst Blue-ion filter (Photo: PPI)

Filtration specialist Hengst has unveiled the latest addition to its range, a new Blue-ion filter intended for use in the agricultural sector.

The energy-efficient filter delivers ‘consistently high’ filtration performance by combining two technologies, ionization of air particles and polarization of the filter medium.

An ionizer located upstream of the filter ensures that particles are electrically charged. When they meet the polarized filter, there is a far greater chance that the particles will be attracted and collected in the filter medium.

Further, the electrostatically-charged field around the filter does not decrease over time, meaning that collection of the particles does not diminish over time.

To achieve the same performance, Hengst notes that a standard filter would need five times the surface area as the Blue-ion model. As such, the compact Hengst model requires much less onboard packaging space.

Owing to its compact size and high efficiency in removing particles, the Blue-ion model also required up to five times less energy, helping to reduce the amount of fan power needed, while also reducing noise.