Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Hengst unveils Blue-ion filter for agricultural applications

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

09 November 2025

Demo version of the Hengst Blue-ion filter Demo version of the Hengst Blue-ion filter (Photo: PPI)

Filtration specialist Hengst has unveiled the latest addition to its range, a new Blue-ion filter intended for use in the agricultural sector.

The energy-efficient filter delivers ‘consistently high’ filtration performance by combining two technologies, ionization of air particles and polarization of the filter medium.

An ionizer located upstream of the filter ensures that particles are electrically charged. When they meet the polarized filter, there is a far greater chance that the particles will be attracted and collected in the filter medium.

Further, the electrostatically-charged field around the filter does not decrease over time, meaning that collection of the particles does not diminish over time.

To achieve the same performance, Hengst notes that a standard filter would need five times the surface area as the Blue-ion model. As such, the compact Hengst model requires much less onboard packaging space.

Owing to its compact size and high efficiency in removing particles, the Blue-ion model also required up to five times less energy, helping to reduce the amount of fan power needed, while also reducing noise.

Hengst PPI agricultural sector filtration performance energy-efficient filter Hengst Blue-ion filter Blue-ion model
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New hydrostatic propel system from Danfoss
Solution shown at Agritechnica offers traction and control, reduced development time.
Zero-emission technologies part of John Deere stand
Company shows latest developments in alternative drive technologies at Agritechnica.
Bonfiglioli shows electrification solutions at Agritechnica
Company offers components for wheeled, tracked robots used in agriculture, forestry
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download