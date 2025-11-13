Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
TAFE presents its EVX75 hybrid tractor at Agritechnia
13 November 2025
India-based TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment), one of the world’s largest tractor manufacturers, has unveiled its next-gen hybrid electric tractor at the Agritechnica trade fair in Hanover, Germany.
The TAFE EVX75 delivers 75 hp by combining a Stage 5 diesel engine and 400 V battery electric system. The two elements can work together when maximum power is needed, while the tractor can also work in zero-emission electric mode.
The powertrain is said help achieve lower emissions and operating costs, while ‘setting a new benchmark’ for performance and sustainability.
The high-voltage system is liquid cooled to deliver reliable operation, while a three-speed transmission allows speeds up to 40 km/h.
Further features include a cab with HVAC system, electro-hydraulic rear lift and independent PTO. High-flow hydraulics make the TAFE EVX 75 an eco-friendly choice in any application.
Other introductions from TAFE at Agritechnica included the TAFE 1015, which uses a 103 hp Stage 5 engine and offers a 4,000 kg lift capacity, and the all-new TAFE 6065 which has a 65 hp Stage 5 engine and hydrostatic or mechanical options for the shuttle transmission. Also on display was the Terra 2.0 vision-based guidance system
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.