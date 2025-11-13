TAFE presents its EVX75 hybrid tractor at Agritechnia

TAFE stand at Agritechnica 2025 (Photo: TAFE)

India-based TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment), one of the world’s largest tractor manufacturers, has unveiled its next-gen hybrid electric tractor at the Agritechnica trade fair in Hanover, Germany.

The TAFE EVX75 delivers 75 hp by combining a Stage 5 diesel engine and 400 V battery electric system. The two elements can work together when maximum power is needed, while the tractor can also work in zero-emission electric mode.

The powertrain is said help achieve lower emissions and operating costs, while ‘setting a new benchmark’ for performance and sustainability.

TAFE EVX75 and EV28 tractors (Photo: TAFE)

The high-voltage system is liquid cooled to deliver reliable operation, while a three-speed transmission allows speeds up to 40 km/h.

Further features include a cab with HVAC system, electro-hydraulic rear lift and independent PTO. High-flow hydraulics make the TAFE EVX 75 an eco-friendly choice in any application.

Other introductions from TAFE at Agritechnica included the TAFE 1015, which uses a 103 hp Stage 5 engine and offers a 4,000 kg lift capacity, and the all-new TAFE 6065 which has a 65 hp Stage 5 engine and hydrostatic or mechanical options for the shuttle transmission. Also on display was the Terra 2.0 vision-based guidance system