Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

TAFE presents its EVX75 hybrid tractor at Agritechnia

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

13 November 2025

TAFE stand at Agritechnica 2025 TAFE stand at Agritechnica 2025 (Photo: TAFE)

India-based TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment), one of the world’s largest tractor manufacturers, has unveiled its next-gen hybrid electric tractor at the Agritechnica trade fair in Hanover, Germany.

The TAFE EVX75 delivers 75 hp by combining a Stage 5 diesel engine and 400 V battery electric system. The two elements can work together when maximum power is needed, while the tractor can also work in zero-emission electric mode.

The powertrain is said help achieve lower emissions and operating costs, while ‘setting a new benchmark’ for performance and sustainability.

TAFE EVX75 and EV28 TAFE EVX75 and EV28 tractors (Photo: TAFE)

The high-voltage system is liquid cooled to deliver reliable operation, while a three-speed transmission allows speeds up to 40 km/h.

Further features include a cab with HVAC system, electro-hydraulic rear lift and independent PTO. High-flow hydraulics make the TAFE EVX 75 an eco-friendly choice in any application.

Other introductions from TAFE at Agritechnica included the TAFE 1015, which uses a 103 hp Stage 5 engine and offers a 4,000 kg lift capacity, and the all-new TAFE 6065 which has a 65 hp Stage 5 engine and hydrostatic or mechanical options for the shuttle transmission. Also on display was the Terra 2.0 vision-based guidance system

TAFE Tractors and Farm Equipment hybrid electric tractor next-gen Stage 5 diesel engine Agritechnica Agritechnica 2025 TAFE EVX75 TAFE 1015 Hanover Germany
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Scania’s Pilot Program evaluates fuel cell trucks
Testing covers performance and operational feasibility
Stadler receives order for up to 200 EURO9000 locomotives
The locos will be operated by Luxembourg-based leasing company Nexrail
Imports of Chinese cranes labelled “manifestly unfair”
Trade investigation call by VDMA and European crane manufacturers
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download