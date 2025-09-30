AGCO completes sale of TAFE interest

AGCO Corporation, which designs, manufactures and distributes agricultural machinery and precision ag technology globally, announced the completion on September 30, 2025, of its sale to Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), an agricultural machinery manufacturer based in Chennai, India, of AGCO’s ownership interest in TAFE for an aggregate amount of $260 million. After-tax proceeds from the sale total approximately $230 million.

As part of the sale process, the substantive provisions of several previously disclosed agreements AGCO entered into with TAFE on June 30, 2025, became effective, and the Letter Agreement between AGCO and TAFE dated April 24, 2019, as most recently amended on July 7, 2025, expired.

Details of the agreements can be found here, which also were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, 2025, as exhibits to a Form 8-K filing.