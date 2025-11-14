Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
Carraro, Seederal to develop new electric tractor
14 November 2025
Driveline specialist Carraro and Seederal are to partner to develop the latter’s next-generation electric tractor.
Based in France, Seederal only manufactures battery-electric tractors. The agreement will bring together Carraro’s engineering expertise with Seederal’s electric tractor platform to deliver an advanced solution for modern farming.
The driveline will include THE tech, one of the latest transmission solutions from Carraro, together with the IFU axle, a new solution that features front independent suspension. The IFU axle was on display at Agritechnica 2025.
“This project highlights our capability to design advanced mechanical systems alongside innovative OEMs,” said Andrea Conchetto, CEO of Carraro Group. “Supporting Seederal with a high-performance, customized axle underlines our commitment to enabling the electrification of agriculture with best-in-class driveline solutions.”
Seederal’s electric tractor project is backed by €7.1 million in funding from venture capital firms such as Supernova Invest and Ankaa Ventures, along with €3.7 million from the France 2030 initiative.
These resources will help to support R&D expansion and team growth, with the goal of delivering a high-performance tractor featuring an innovative chassis-battery system and an output of 160 horsepower.
