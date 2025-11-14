AEM launches ‘The Makers’ campaign, names Amazon keynoter

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) announced the launch of “The Makers”, a new campaign designed to spotlight the real stories of three of the 2.3 million Americans in the equipment manufacturing industry. It kicks off with a six-figure ad buy in Washington, D.C., calling on policymakers to recognize the economic impact of the industry and pass pro-manufacturing policies that will enable more equipment to be made in the USA.

The Makers tells the stories of Greg from Kinze in Williamsburg, Iowa, Sarah from Link-Belt Cranes in Lexington, Ky., and Stephanie from Gradall Industries in New Philadelphia, Ohio. According to AEM, each video celebrates the pride, craftsmanship and purpose that define equipment manufacturing, and the people whose hands and hearts that make it possible.

“AEM’s ‘The Makers’ video featuring Greg is a powerful reminder of the deep connection between farming and manufacturing,” said Kinze President Susanne Kinzebaw Veatch. “Greg’s story reflects the heart of Kinze – where many of our team members, like him, bring firsthand farming experience to the work they do every day. That connection ensures we build equipment that truly meets the needs of farmers.”

“Every crane we design and manufacture represents the skill, innovation and dedication of American workers,” added Melvin Porter, CEO and president, Link-Belt Cranes. “We proudly support AEM’s ‘The Makers’ campaign because it spotlights the people, the equipment and the stories moving our nation forward. It’s vital that we empower these hardworking men and women through sound manufacturing and infrastructure policies to sustain the industries that keep America strong.”

Mike Popovich, president of Gradall Industries, said of the series: “For over 80 years, Gradall’s legacy as an American manufacturer has been built on the deep, generational loyalty of families like Stephanie’s. Seeing three generations commit their careers here shows the powerful, personal connection between our company and our community. This dedication is what enables us to design and deliver world-class equipment that helps communities everywhere function and grow.”

Kip Eideberg, AEM’s senior vice president of Government and Industry Relations, concluded: “There are millions of makers like Greg, Sarah and Stephanie behind every tractor, crane and excavator that maintain our nation’s infrastructure and help our farmers grow more food. As policymakers in Washington discuss ways to revitalize American manufacturing, it is important to address misconceptions about the industry and demonstrate why it is important to create – and fill – more manufacturing jobs in America.

“This campaign is a celebration of the people that make our industry strong, the communities they support and the values they represent – hard work, ingenuity and the belief that what you make matters.”

To watch The Makers video series, click here.

Amazon Web Services keynote

AEM, which manages ConExpo-Con/Agg, the largest construction trade show in North America, also announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) Director of AWS IoT Services Dave Kranzler will be one of the featured keynote speakers on the show’s new Ground Breakers Stage, which it said will feature the industry’s top innovators and visionaries.

Kranzler will take the stage on Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m., spotlighting how advances in AI, automation and connected technologies are reshaping the construction industry, reducing costs and creating safer, more sustainable jobsites.

“We’re thrilled to welcome AWS as a Ground Breakers Stage keynote at this year’s show,” said Dana Wuesthoff, show director at ConExpo-Con/Agg. “Digital transformation is changing how the world builds, and we know our attendees will be eager to hear from AWS about the opportunities to reimagine construction efficiency, safety and sustainability.”

AWS joins John Deere as a newly announced keynote speaker of the Ground Breakers Stage, with others ranging from the leaders of Fortune 100 companies to successful entrepreneurs, with more announcements to be shared in the coming months.

The Ground Breakers Stage, presented by Sherwin-Williams, is intended to complement the show’s robust educational programming and more than 2,000 exhibitors across 2.9 million sq. ft. of exhibit space.

ConExpo-Con/Agg will take place March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. To learn more, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.