Wärtsilä to expand main spare parts distribution center

Technology group Wärtsilä announced plans to expand its main spare parts distribution center in Kampen, the Netherlands, by 40% and consolidate nearby leased storage facilities into the Kampen site. The company will invest EUR 14 million in the expansion, with construction set to begin in early 2026 and commissioning scheduled for 2027.

Wärtsilä’s Central Distribution Centre in Kampen, the Netherlands. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

According to Wärtsilä, this strategic move will reinforce the growth of its global service business and strengthens its ability to serve customers with greater efficiency. Order intake of Wärtsilä’s service business has grown by 68% between 2020 and 2024, it noted, resulting in a significant increase in spare part deliveries from the Kampen distribution center.

Established in 2009, the Central Distribution Centre is the company’s primary spare parts hub and an integral part of the company’s Global Logistics Services (WGLS) serving customers in both marine and energy globally 24/7/365. The facility features a highly automated warehousing operation, ground storage for large components, as well as dedicated areas for inbound, picking and packing operations.

The expansion will reduce the time from order to delivery, allow Wärtsilä to further optimize its logistics processes and provide even faster service to customers, the company stated.

“Wärtsilä is a forerunner in shaping the decarbonization of the marine and energy sectors. Our service business plays a crucial role in this transformation and is on a solid growth path. The expansion of our main spare parts distribution center in Kampen enables us to accelerate global deliveries, enhance our services to customers and improve logistics efficiency,” said Stefan Wiik, vice president, Parts and Fields Service, Wärtsilä.

He added, “This investment also strengthens our ability to provide even more value to our customers as we execute on our strategy of moving up the service value ladder, supporting future service business growth.”

Wärtsilä’s global network of services is currently comprised of six spare parts warehouses, 44 workshops and 3,400 field service and workshop professionals.