Stellar debuts new models at industry events

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

17 November 2025

Stellar Industries, a U.S.-based manufacturer of service trucks, cranes, hooklifts, trailers and transit accessories, featured three new models at industry events in October, including the 2025 Model Year TMAX Aluminum mechanic truck and Hybrid Power Source (HPS), displayed at Utility Expo, and the NXT30 Hooklift, which made its public debut to landscaping professionals at Equip Expo. Both events took place in Louisville, Ky.

Stellar 2025 Model Year TMAX Aluminum mechanic truck. (Photo: Stellar Industries)

The 2025 TMAX 1-11 Aluminum mechanic truck features a modern design, enhanced crane compatibility and increased customization options. New mounting rails enable “infinite” shelving possibilities, Stellar asserted. Added pass-through holes between compartments provide improved wiring access. In addition, the incorporation of 16-in. bale-style handle drawer sets facilitate better tool organization. In addition, a simplified back-end design with minimized welded holes on the truck body allows for improved durability.

The 2025 model year HPS delivers enhanced flexibility and efficiency for mobile power solutions with important updates, including modular battery capacity options to match operational needs. It is designed for compatibility with both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) chassis. For ICE Chassis, it can be charged using the chassis, enabling the use of a smaller, more cost-effective battery setup, said Stellar. For EV chassis, it functions as a standalone unit with a larger battery, not reliant on chassis charging.

The 2025 model has a lightweight, space-saving design optimized for efficient upfitting; allows seamless equipment integration with Stellar cranes and stabilizers; and includes an updated hydraulic system with consistent pressure control and a top-access filter.

Stellar NXT30 Hooklift. (Photo: Stellar Industries)

At Equip Expo, Stellar showed its latest hooklift, the NXT30. The new model offers load capacities up to 30,000 lb. (lift and dump) and introduces Short (S), Medium (M) and Long (L) options for container lengths from 10 to 14 ft., 12 to 16 ft. and 14 to 18 ft., respectively. Designed to fit various body lengths, it enables more customization than ever before, the company stated.

The new NXT30M Hooklift on display at the show has an adjustable hook height of 36 to 54 in. or 54 to 62 in. to suit different operational needs. It is designed with a lost load height of 8 in.

Like all NXT Series hooklifts, the new model is equipped with a universal body latching system, a universal hydraulic reservoir and soft-stop features on the lift cylinder. Operators can also choose from optional cable controls, air controls, electronic joystick or electronic radio remote controls for precise and convenient operation.

