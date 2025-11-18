Dynaset shows above deck compressors

Niilo Niemi, area sales manager, Dynaset Oy, with the new HKR hydraulic above deck compressor at Utility Expo. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Finnish company Dynaset Oy has spent the past 40 years developing equipment to convert the power of mobile machinery into electricity, high-pressure water, compressed air, magnet power, vibration, vacuum and power boosting solutions.

“If you have a truck that has a hydraulic system, you can use our equipment. If you have a large piece of off-highway equipment, you can use it,” said Niilo Niemi, area sales manager, Dynaset Oy. “The key thing is you just have to have the hydraulic system.”

While the company has recently ventured into electric-driven products, hydraulics power much of its product range – including its latest offering, the HKR hydraulic above deck compressor. This compact, heavy-duty unit is purpose-built for installation on work trucks and similar vehicles.

“We’re a European company,” Niemi noted. “We don’t have the footprint available that equipment does here in the U.S. So, all our products are compact. We can fit them in places where competitors are not able to fit their equipment just because people are used to always [having] a place to mount it.

“But it’s getting to a point where larger OEMs are also using their space more efficiently because they don’t want to build something that’s not being used. So, that limits the places available to mount equipment and that’s what we bring – a compact solution to be able to use that hydraulic power in more ways than people realize is necessarily possible.”

Proven compressor at its heart

Niemi described the new compressor as an all-in-one, plug-and-play unit. “You mount it on and then you connect the hydraulic hoses and the output and you’re good to go,” he said. All connections are located on the same side of the unit for seamless vehicle integration across various mounting locations – whether it’s installed on a truck bed or used as a replacement for a truck’s side toolbox.

At the heart of the new model is the Dynaset HKR hydraulic screw compressor. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“The heart of the product is the Dynaset HKR hydraulic screw compressor that we’ve been manufacturing for years. So, the main component of the compressor unit, we know works,” said Niemi. “What we did, based on market feedback from North America, was [develop] a solution that fits this market.”

The HKR hydraulic above deck compressor series comes in two models: the HKR800-AD and the HKR2500-AD. Both are available for 12V and 24V systems, with the HKR800-AD providing 28 cfm (793 lpm) of air at 145 psi (10 bar), and the HKR2500-AD supplying up to 88 cfm (2,500 lpm) of air at 145 psi (10 bar).

By controlling the hydraulic flow, the user can adjust the air output of the compressor to match their application needs. In addition, the unit includes a rotation speed control cartridge that allows the user to exceed the hydraulic oil flow by up to 50% of its nominal value, protecting the compressor.

An integrated hydraulic oil cooler enables optimal performance even in continuous, demanding applications. “The big thing is it’s available for continuous use, so you can run it as long as you need it,” Niemi said. “You don’t need to shut it down for it to cool so that it’s safe.”

Robust design

The unit’s steel enclosure incorporates robust covers and frame structures, as well as a specialized coating designed to withstand wear and tear during use.

The steel enclosure on the new compressor incorporates robust covers and frame structures, as well as a coating designed to withstand wear and tear. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“The end users of these machines are using them in places where some take care of their equipment, some don’t. OEMs know that, especially people who work on the service side,” Niemi commented. “So that’s why the frame is one that can withstand a beating, because we don’t want an accident happening and the compressor not working. We want the compressor to really be able to withstand that.”

The compressor is also designed for minimal maintenance, with easy access to all components.

For its North American debut, Dynaset chose to show the HKR above deck compressor to utility contractors attending Utility Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky. But as Niemi noted, applications can extend into the mining industry “and just about everywhere in between.”

Next stop will be ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev. “The North American market has been… a key growth market for us,” Niemi said. “So, we’re trying to be more present in this market.”