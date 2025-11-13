Scania’s Pilot Program evaluates fuel cell trucks

Scania has reported that it is ‘all in’ for electrification, but the Swedish truck maker is still continuing to investigate other routes to clean transportation.

At Transport.CH in Bern, Switzerland, Scania showcased its collaboration with Asko Norge where hydrogen fuel cell trucks are being tested to evaluate technical performance, operational feasibility and commercial potential.

These vehicles are part of Scania’s Pilot Partner program, an initiative established with selected customers to assess electrification tech and other solutions in daily usage.

“By testing in real transport environments, we learn what works best in practice and how to accelerate progress,” explained Tony Sandberg, head of Scania Pilot Partner.

The trucks using Scania battery tech and fuel cells have achieved a range of up to 1,000 km.

“Being part of Scania’s Pilot Partner initiative gives us a unique opportunity to test and influence the development of sustainable solutions that fit our operations,” says Jørn Arvid Endresen, CEO of ASKO Midt.

The hydrogen fuel cell tests are only one element of the Scania Pilot Program. Other technologies undergoing evaluation include combustion engines as generators which charge onboard battery packs.