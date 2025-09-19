Scania expands off-road electrification offering

Scania Industrial Batteries meets market demand through a modular, compact design, ensuring seamless integration across platforms and supporting operations from industrial forklifts to excavators. (Photo: Scania)

Scania is strengthening its electrification portfolio with the launch of Scania Industrial Batteries, headquartered in Sweden. The new organisation is dedicated to off-road and industrial applications such as mining, construction and material handling. This launch follows Scania’s acquisition and carve-out of Northvolt Systems’ Industrial Division in April, which positioned Scania to deliver a fully integrated solution.

Scania’s off-road portfolio now includes a fully electrified solution, covering battery systems, electric motors, software, connectivity and dedicated support services – all engineered to meet the demanding conditions of challenging terrains.

“With this new offering, we aim to lead the electrification of off-road applications and support our customers in making the transition to sustainable solutions,” said Gustaf Sundell, executive vice president and Head of Ventures and New Business at Scania. “By combining the agility and speed of our newly acquired company with Scania’s deep engineering expertise and extensive global network, we are wellpositioned to accelerate electrification in the toughest off-road environments.”

Elin Åkerström, CEO, Scania Industrial Batteries. (Photo: Scania)

With two product platforms Core and Compact, Scania said its battery packs simplify electrification across a wide range of industrial applications from 21 to 624 kWh, up to 1000 V. The solutions are available as part of a complete electric powertrain, or as stand-alone products, and are designed and manufactured in Europe.

Scania said it sees increasing adoption of electrified solutions in sectors such as construction and mining, where the benefits are particularly evident. Electrification delivers significant energy cost savings and enables substantial long-term emissions reductions, key factors for energy-intensive industries. Transitioning from combustion engines to electric powertrains presents complex challenges, including the need for high-capacity batteries and precisely engineered e-machines to meet power, voltage, and thermal demands.

The company said it is addressing these challenges through a comprehensive portfolio of electric powertrain components, from battery systems to e-machines. These solutions are developed in close collaboration with OEMs and operators to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions in the world’s most demanding operations.

The new battery systems, compatible with Scania’s existing electric powertrain components, are expected to enable faster development, testing, and deployment, helping OEMs and end-users adopt cleaner, more efficient machinery.

“Batteries are not just energy tanks; they’re critical systems that impact performance, efficiency, and uptime,” said Elin Åkerström, CEO Scania Industrial Batteries. “With our deep expertise and experience in battery systems, we support customers from concept to deployment and after-sales support. Customers can rely on Scania for high-quality battery systems engineered for uptime, performance, and sustainability, powering off-road vehicles in the toughest environments.”

With manufacturing facilities in Gdańsk, Poland, and an R&D centre in Stockholm, Sweden, the division reportedly builds on more than seven years of experience, having delivered thousands of battery systems with over 12 million operating hours across mining, construction and agricultural equipment.