Scania extends battery-electric bus portfolio

Scania has expanded its battery-electric (BE) bus platform introduced in 2023 by launching a 6x2*4 low-end variant designed to meet the demands of medium and heavy-duty operations. With an increased passenger capacity compared to the existing 4x2 LE BEV, it is suitable for city, suburban and shorter intercity routes, Scania said.

The Scania 6x2*4 battery electric (BE) bus variant. (Photo: Scania)

Featuring a new rear axle as well as the recently launched e-machine and charging interface, the three-axle variant is both efficient and reliable, the company added. The flexibility of the new electric chassis allows for adaptations to further fit bodybuilder and customer demands.

“With a completely new e-machine, this three-axle electric variant is reliable, energy-efficient and powerful, thus providing excellent uptime, range, acceleration and startability, not least on steep slopes,” said Carl-Johan Lööf, head of Product Management for People Transport Solutions at Scania. “And with the new rear position high-speed charging option and several more power nodes to choose from, it offers flexibility that translates to buses that fit local requirements.”

The axle gears are designed for the best possible energy efficiency and long service life. Two new axle gears come with faster gear ratios and reduce internal losses for improved efficiency. Additionally, the new steered tag axle is situated behind the half shaft and is designed to match the new rear axle. Steering using the last axle helps to distribute weight better and reduces the wear and tear of the tires.

The robust chassis design of the 6x2*4 variant helps increase the vehicle’s durability and extends its service life, while the flexible adaptation to specific applications makes a huge improvement to overall efficiency. The enhanced sub-frame of the bus minimizes noise levels and improves driveability. Finally, the positioning of the vehicle’s components make maintenance simpler, reducing costs and boosting the operational availability of the bus.