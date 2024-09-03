Isuzu starts production of electric chassis

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. (ICTA), the Anaheim, Calif.-based distributor of low cab forward trucks, has announced the official start of production for the NRR-EV electric chassis. The vehicle, which is being produced in Charlotte, MI, is now available for ordering, with first deliveries scheduled in September 2024.

Isuzu NRR-EV electric chassis starts production Isuzu’s NRR-EV electric chassis. (Photo: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America)

The NRR-EV comes in 132.5-, 150- and 176-in. wheelbases to accommodate bodies from 10 to 20 ft. A choice of four battery pack configurations (60, 100, 140 or 180 kWh) are available to match range requirements. Max power is rated 150 kW and 280 lb.-ft. of torque output with an operating voltage of 350 volts. AC (Level 2) and DC fast charging fully charges the vehicle in under two hours, the company stated.

Other features include regenerative braking, which captures kinetic energy and transfers it into the batteries; an ECO Mode to help extend vehicle range by reducing acceleration performance and battery consumption; and electric power take-off (ePTO) for powering auxiliary equipment, providing 7 kWh of continuous power with a peak of 26 kWh.

“Isuzu teams overseas and here in North America have worked tirelessly to bring the NRR-EV from concept to reality,” said Shaun Skinner, President of ICTA and ICTC. “Start of production marks a pivotal moment for us. This vehicle not only showcases our technological prowess but also our dedication to sustainability and innovation. We are incredibly excited to start seeing our EV on the road and in the hands of our customers.”

